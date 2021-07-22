The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Ronceverte City Hall for Chesapeake St. and the entire water system, including Squirrel Hill Tank customers, due to repairing a leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Twelve Mile Rd., Beechtree St., Clairmont Hills Dr., Mt. Horeb Road and Windy Acre Place in Princeton.