The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for customers of Giles Street, Johnson Road, Ronceverte Street, Lee Street, Jackson Road, Bowman Road, Myrtle Street, Talbot Street and portions of Franklin Street and Princeton Avenue in Bluefield, due to a valve replacement.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Kent Street and Cottonwood Lane in Beckley.
I WV American Water for South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane and portions of Thurmond Road and Prudence Road in Oak Hill.