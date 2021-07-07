The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for the Laurel Creek Rd. area of Fayetteville, Rt. 19 to Payne Rd., Payne Rd., Huddleston Rd., Fayette Hills Drive (Apartment Complex), Hill Manor Dr. (Apartment Complex), Parsons Lane and Rivermen Rd., due to a main repair. The Fresnius Dialysis center is not affected.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Ronceverte Water for Ronceverte customers.
l Danese PSD for Danese customers.