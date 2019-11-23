The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek, Jack Hollow Road to and including Upper Walhonde, due to main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD.