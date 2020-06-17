The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on the following streets in Lashmeet: Mt. Olive Rd., Basham Rd., Dillon Lane, Hill Hollow Rd., Gillespie Rd., Sanders Ridge Lane, Friendship Lane, Edna Place, Jasmine Dr., Deepwoods Trail, Mighty Oak Lane, Wright Mountain Rd., Farmhouse Dr., Keyser Place, Wheeler Rd., Sam Davis Rd., Jesse Jams Dr., La Casa Rd. and Pheasant Dr., due to a main break.
l Beckley Water Co. for all of North Sandbranch Road including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
l WV American Water for customers in the South Errington Rd., Prudence Rd. (Harvey end only), C&B Salvage Rd., Phillips Rd., Harvey Bottom Rd., Harvey Rd., Tessa Lane, Thurmond Rd. from Prudence Rd. intersection to RJ Corman Railroad Offices in Prudence, due to a main break.
l WV American Water for customers on Old Minden Rd. below Berry Lane, Minden Rd., Duncan St., Beaver Lane, Rocklick Rd., Rocklick School Rd., Thurbon Rd., Minden Tipple Rd., Minden Bottom Rd., Wrights Turn Rd., Thomas Morst Rd., Minnis Rd., Lynch Harper Rd., Evans Rd., Scrappers Corner, McKinney Rd., Mary Lane, Old Minden Store Rd., Crouch Rd., Minden Church Rd., Franks Ponderosa Rd., Poff Rd., Tyree Land Td., Menefee Hill Rd., Rainey Hollow Rd. and Morst Rd., due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Danese PSD for customers of Danese PSD.