Boil water notices Jan 25, 2020 1 hr ago The following boil waterorders have been lifted: l Beckley Water Company for Glenview Road, including all side streets. I Raleigh County PSD for the Clear Creek System.

Wilson, Larry Larry Wayne, 64, of Oak Hill, WV, died January 21, 2020. A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home. John E. Bradford John Edward Bradford, 65, of Glen Daniel, died January 19th, 2020. In keeping with his explicit wishes there will be no formal services. Arrangements are by Melton Mortuary. Patty Powers Harper Patricia "Patty" Ann Powers Harper, 69, of Beckley, died January 22nd, 2020. The services were private. Arrangements were by Melton Mortuary. Gary L. 'John' Puckett Arthur, Amy Amy Denise, 57, of Fayetteville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, Bowers Hospice House. Graveside service and burial will be 10 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Huse Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.