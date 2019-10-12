The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
I Raleigh County PSD for Airport System, Orchard Hill Rd. to and including Cherry Hills
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l RMS PSD for Glen Fork Hollow
I WV American Water Co New River Regional for Woods Street area of Ansted, part of Taylor St., Redeemer Lane, Banks St., Dufour St. Page St. and Firestone Dr.
I Beckley Water Company for Briarwood Dr., including all side streets