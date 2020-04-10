The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Seneca Coal Resources Pinnacle Creek ran out of chlorine, due to chlorine not being delivered. Delivery will be on Thursday, April 16.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l GreenValley-Glenwood PSD (Bulltail System) for customers of Bulltail System.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Airport.