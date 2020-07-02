The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Rainelle Water Department for Main Street, including Patton St., Hughart St., 1st and 2nd St., Main Street between Patton and 3rd St., due to leaking.
l Raleigh County PSD for Egeria, due to a main line break.
l Town of Alderson for Alderson Cemetery Rd., including Webster St. west to Alderson Cemetery Rd. (Book#1) due to all hydrants in area aboe high flow flushed/samples obtained.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Danese PSD for Danese area.
l WV American Water for customers in the Wythe Ave. area of Bluefield, including Fulton St., 400-600 blocks of Albemarle St., 600 block of Rockbridge St. and 600 block of Pearl St.
l City of Mount Hope for Mount Hope.
l Nettie Leivasy PSD from 4186 Ward Rd. to Canvas and ending at Brocks Bridge, and including all side roads.