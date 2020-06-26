The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Rt. N No. 10, Appalachian Highway from top of Jackson Hill to East Pineville Booster Station, due to main line break near Booster Station.
I Summersville Municipal Water for Lincoln Street, Maloney Street, Reynolds Street, White Oak, Appalachian, First, Second and Third streets, due to a water line break.
I WV American Water for customers in the Red Star Road area of Hilltop, all side streets, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, and Holly Lane in Hilltop, due to a water main break.
I Nettie Leivasy PSD for Ward Road, from 871 Ward Road to Brocks Bridge including side roads, Groves Road, Chapman Road, Groves Ford Road, Old State Road, McCue Road, due to a main line being repaired.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Wonderland Road, Sexton Road, Fedukovich Road and the Ace Adventures Complex in Gatewood.