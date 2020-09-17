The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Gauley River PSD for Springdale Rd., Bentree, due to a water leak.
l Beckley Water Company for Appalachian Heights Rd., Bellflower St. and Matthew Lane in Bradley, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Holly St., Red Star A Rd., Red Star B Rd., Red Star Hill Rd., Country Side Lane and Red Star Rd. from Hilltop Loop to Thurmond Rd. in Hilltop.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Coal City.