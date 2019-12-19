The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for Mount Olive Rd. and Wright Mountain Rd. areas of Lashmeet, due to main upgrade project.
I Oceana Water Plant for Rt. 85 Fisher Bottom, due to main line break.
I Rupert Water Department for Big Mountain Rd. to end of line on Anjean Rd., all side streets, due to water line leak on Anjean Rd.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l