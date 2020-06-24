The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on the 1700-1900 blocks of West Main St. and New Hope Rd. from West Main St. to Elmer Ave. in Princeton, due to a water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for all of Vass Branch Road.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Odd.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Egeria.