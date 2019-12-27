The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Nettie-Leivasy PSD, starting at 125 Cedar Rd. and going to 10068 Canvas-Nettie Rd., also including Bailes Rd. and Deepwell Rd., due to installation of a new master meter for leak detection.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for a few customers in Madams Creek Road area of Hinton, 1600-1900 blocks of the Hinton Bypass, Scenic Lane, New River Rd., Sandstone Falls Rd., Madams Creek Rd., Davis Rd. and Southside Dr. in Hinton.
I WV American Water for the Old Bramwell Rd. area of Bluefield.
I Birch River PSD for the Birch River customers.
I Town of Oceana Municipal Water for customers of the town of Oceana.
I WV American Water for a few customers in the Paint Creek Rd. area of Scarbro, 0-300 blocks of Okey Patteson Highway, 1000-1200 block of Mossy-Milburn Rd., Gordon Rd., Holly Lane, Maple St., Kincaid-Kingston Rd., Spencer Rd., Rhododendron Trail, 8648-9200 block of Paint Creek Rd. and Bishop Branch Rd., Scarbro.