The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Town of Oceana Municipal Water for Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, Oceana City Hall, Lynco and Lillydale, due to a main line break.
l Raleigh County PSD for Airport, 1238 Old Crow Rd. to and including Country Club Dr., due to a main line leak.
l Beckley Water Co. for 351 Stonewall Rd. to the end of Stonewall Rd., due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for their customers from 10742 Leivasy Rd. to the end of the line near Greenbrier Co. including side roads of Wells Rd. and Snowhill Rd.