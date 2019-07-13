The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie & Leivasy PSD for all of O’Dell Town Road, including Orndoff Road, due to a water line repair.
l Raleigh County PSD for the Slab Fork System due to a Beckley Water main line break.
l Raleigh County PSD for Sycamore Hollow due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The boil water order has been lifted by Beckley Water Company for the City of Sophia from Scout Street to the end of the systems 2792 Tams Highway, including Scout, West, Basham, Mike, Poe, Old Detour Hollow Road, Tilson Drive and Ryder Drive.