The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie & Leivasy PSD for Talbert Road off Rt. 20 in Nettie due to a leak on a water main.
| West Virginia American Water for 24 customers in Lashmeet on Cottontail Street and Chantily Lane due to a main break.
| City of Ronceverte Water System for St. Lawrence, Chesapeake and Murray, due to a water line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
