The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Rupert Water Department for the east end of Rupert, due to a water line leak at Mundy Park.
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for Old State Road on 39 Grove Ford Pond, due to a main line issue.
l Raleigh County PSD for Fitzpatrick System due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.