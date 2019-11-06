[br]FOREST [ndash] William "Terry" Gilliland left this earthly existence in the early morning of Friday, October 25th at Lynchburg General Hospital, surrounded and supported by loved ones. Born on April 3, 1950 in Pineville, West Virginia, Terry was the son of the late Leola Faye Cook Gillil…
Michael Paul 'Huff' Harford, 41, of Sullivan Road, passed away Oct. 31, 2019, at home. Born Oct. 11, 1978, he was the son of the late Julia Ann Harford of Hinton. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Maxine Harford of Hinton. Mike was a EMT for Tri State Ambulance, Gene…