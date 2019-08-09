The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for the Clear Creek System due to a broken main line.
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 32 customers in the Carlisle area of the New River district on the following streets: Lopez road, Oak Wood Street, Grace Lane, the end of Orchard Road and Okey Patterson Road (Rt. 612) from Orchard Road to Lopez Road, due to a main break.
| West Virginia American Water for approximately 250 customers on the following streets: Harris Road, Marvin Deeds Road, Blue Jay Lane, Longview Road, Lakeview Drive, Broomstraw Ridge Road, North Lakeside Drive, Richmond Lane, Bragg Lane, New Autumn Estates Road, Clementine Farm Lane, Will Dodd Road, Windy Ridge Lane, Mt. View Road, Green Valley Drive, Colonial Manor Drive, Still Meadow Lane, Skyview Drive, Beagle Club Road, Conner Drive, Goober Drive, Creek Lane, Wolf Lane, Rose Lane, Haven Drive, Jewell Alley, Oakview Lane, Old Turnpike Lane, Vista Drive, Sunset Drive, Cardinal Drive, Sams Lane, Baby Doll Lane, the 1-800 blocks of Robins Roost Road, and the 4200-7300 blocks of Beech Run Road, due to a main break.
| Beckley Water Company for all of Sweeneysburg Road and Range Road areas, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water,
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 32 customers in the Carlisle area of the New River district on the following streets: Lopez Road, Oak Wood Street, Grace Lane, the end of Orchard Road and Okey Patterson Road (Rt. 612) from Orchard Road to Lopez Road
| Nettie & Leivasy PSD
| Raleigh County PSD for customers of Odd (Hick Hollow to and including Riffes Branch)
l Rupert Water Department
| West Virginia American Water for approximately 40 custoemrs on Church View Court, Dakota Drive, Plum Orchard Lake Road, Whitlow Lane, Painter Road, Ward Road, Oliver Road, part of Stover Hollow Road and Scarbo Road between Plum Orchard and Stover Hollow Road
| City of Ronceverte
| Beckley Water Company for Briarwood Drive, including all side streets
||||