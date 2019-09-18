Boil water advisory 3 hrs ago The following boil water orders have been lifted: l Beckley Water Company for WV Route 3 in Eccles from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system, including all side streets React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Boil Advisory Beckley Water Company For Wv Route Highway Order Fortuna Road Side Street LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Phillip Arthur Wilson Judy Ann Richmond Bragg June Bragg Davis John Gerald 'Jerry' Peck Brenda Sue Frazier NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Who gets your vote for Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week? You voted: Atticus Goodson, Independence Clay Lester, Wyoming East Kyle King, Greenbrier East Meadow Bridge defense Monroe Mohler, James Monroe Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald