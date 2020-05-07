The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for about 45 customers in the Prudence Road area of Oak Hill, on South Errington Road, C & B Salvage Road, Phillips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Tessa Lane, and portions of Thurmond Road and Prudence Road, due to a water main break, which crews have already repaired.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.