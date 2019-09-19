The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia America Water for approximately 20 customers on Stokes Drive in Hinton, due to a water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 45 customers in the Lochgelly Roadd and High Circle Drive area of Oak Hill
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Jefferson Drive to and including Grandview Park on the Airport System