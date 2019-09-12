The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l RMS PSD from Saulsville booster to Twin Falls, Cabin Creek and New Richmond, due to a main line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.