Because of a broken main line, Beckley Water Company has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Grandview Road from the intersection of 4H Lake Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system. This includes all side streets off this section of Grandview Road. This notice does not include 4H Lake Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.