The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 40 customers in Scarbro on Dove Road, J&K Lane, Bluejay Road, Cardinal Road, Power Plant Road, Robin Road, Plum Orchard Lake Road, Painter Road, Dakota Road, Whitlow Lane, Church View Court, and the west side of Scarbro Road between Orchard Road and Plum Orchard Lake Road
| Beckley Water Company for Danmont Vista
| Beckley Water Company for Purity Hill Loop including all side streets, Allentown Road including all side streets and Rossi Avenue including all side streets
