A boil water order has been lifted by Beckley Water Company for Valley Road and High Street, after a broken main line was repaired.
Obituaries
Geretha Kelly, age 70, of Wytheville, Va., formerly of Abraham, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
Shelby Ann Haga Stapleton, 71, of Matheny, passed away February 18, 2020. Funeral 1pm February 24th at Pentecostal Church, Rockview. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Visitation 5-8 pm Sunday at church. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Kerri Ruff, age 47, of Piney View, WV, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Beckley, WV.
WEEKLY POLL
Should Jim Justice give up coaching girls high school basketball at Greenbrier East High School to attend full-time to his job of governor?
