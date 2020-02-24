Beckley Water Company has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory issued on Feb. 23 for the Daniels area of 1242 Ritter Drive to 2198 Ritter Drive, C&O Dam Road, Trump Street, Dan Monte Vista, 4H Lake Road, and Grandview Road including all side streets. The notice was issued due to a broken main line that has since been repaired. Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards, and there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags