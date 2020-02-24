Beckley Water Company has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory issued on Feb. 23 for the Daniels area of 1242 Ritter Drive to 2198 Ritter Drive, C&O Dam Road, Trump Street, Dan Monte Vista, 4H Lake Road, and Grandview Road including all side streets. The notice was issued due to a broken main line that has since been repaired. Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards, and there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption.
Boil water advisory lifted
RONCEVERTE [ndash] Virginia M. Morgan, 99 of Ronceverte, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter in Cross Lanes, WV. Born January 4, 1921 at Ronceverte, she was a daughter of the late Ira F. and Bessie Leona Morgan Mann. Virginia was a homemaker and a member …
[br]ANSTED [ndash] Dixie Lee McVey, 95, of Ansted, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home. She was the a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, a wonderful mother, once worked for Bendix Corporation in Baltimore, and a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army. She was the daughter…
Darlene Lane, 60, of Brenton, died February 21. Funeral services 12 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial in Lane Family Cemetery, Double Camp, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.