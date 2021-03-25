The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 35 customers on Greenbrier Road, Blueberry Place and Holly Court in Glade Springs due to a water main tie-in project.
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 35 customers of Toney Creek Road in Scarbro due to a water main repair.
l Beckley Water Company for Sweeneysburg Road beginning at the intersection of Range Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Sweeneysburg Road including all side streets. This includes Maple Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Road up to and including Burn Bowyer Road and all side streets off of Burn Bowyer Road. This also includes Clear Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at and including Tillus Lane. Range Road is excluded from this boil water advisory due to a broken main line.
l Raleigh County PSD for Orchard Hill Road including all of Cherry Hills Subdivision due to a main line leak
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Third Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Midway
l Beckley Water Company for East Prince Street beginning at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and ending at 104 East Price Street
l Beckley Water Company for Fearn Street and Dominion Drive including 1428 Robert C. Byrd Drive
l Gauley River PSD for its customers