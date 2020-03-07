Beckley Water Company has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for 101 East Main Sophia to the end of the system on Independence Road. The notice was issued due to a broken main line that has since been repaired.
Boil water advisories
Obituaries
Janelle Irene Isom Wallace went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hollywood Missionary Baptist in MacArthur, WV with Pastor Mike Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the…
Alice Ruth Vandall Snuffer, 86, of Mount Hope, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Born January 12, 1934, at Meadow Creek, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Anna Clement Vandall. Alice was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. H…
Earl Dean Wills age 83 of Daniels, WV passed away Friday March 6, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
WEEKLY POLL
Do you have confidence the Trump administration will prevent a serious coronavirus outbreak in the United States?
