Treva Jane Ayres-Rider, 67, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at CAMC-Memorial. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, November 30th at Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will follow…
Joyce Darlene O'Neal, 60, of Beckley, died on Friday, November 22nd, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 30th, at 11:00 am in the Melton Mortuary Chapel. The family will be receiving friends at 10:00 am. The burial will be in the Meador Cemetery at Pluto. To read more about Dar…