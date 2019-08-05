The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Rupert Water Department for Clark Street and side streets off Clark Street, due to a water line leak.
| Raleigh County PSD for the Odd System, including Hick Hollow to and including Riffes Branch, due to a broken main line.
| City of Ronceverte Water System for the downtown area, including Teaberry, Herman, Sellers, Clay Matthews, Pocahontas, Chesapeake, Greenbrier North, Persinger, Rush Mike Stuart, Morgan Hollow Road, due to an emergency water line leak repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Ronceverte for Chesapeake, St. Lawrence, Murray
| West Virginia American Water for 24 customers in Lashmeet on Cottontail Street and Chantily Lane
| Nettie-Leivasy PSD
| RMS PSD
||||