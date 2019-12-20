A boil water advisory has been issued by West Virginia American Water for about 60 customers on the 1600-1900 blocks of Hinton Bypass, Scenic Lane, New River Road, Sandstone Falls Road, Madams Creek Road, Davis Road, and Southside Drive in Hinton, due to the repair of a water leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Park Street in Sophia including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
l Rupert Water Department
l West Virginia American Water for about 135 customers on Mount Olive Road, Basham Road, Hill Hollow Road, Gillespie Road, Sanders Ridge Lane, Friendship Lane, Edna Place, Jasmine Drive, Deepwoods Trail, Wright Mountain Road, Farmhouse Drive, Keyser Place, Wheeler Road, Sam Davis Road, Jesse James Drive, La Casa Road, and Pheasant Drive in Lashmeet, following a main upgrade project.