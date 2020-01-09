The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Glenview Road from Willis Avenue to Pittman Road, including all side streets including the southeast section of Robert C. Byrd Drive from J & J Kountry Korner to Appalachian Tire, due to a broken main line and low pressure.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Cool Ridge-Flat Top for Glade Street, Beaver Street and Little Beaver in Shady Spring.
l Coal City system