A boil water advisory has been issued by Beckley Water Company for Harper Road from Fortuna Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for City of Sophia from Scout Street to the end of the system 2792 Tams Highway, including Scout, West, Basham, Mike, Poe, Old Detour Hollow Road, Tilson Drive and Ryder Drive.
| Beckley Water Company for Purity Hill, Allen Town Road and Rossi Avenue, Eccles, including all side streets.
| Nettie Leivasy PSD
||||