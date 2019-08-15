The following boil advisories have been issued
— West Virginia American Water for approximately 200 customers served by Halls Ridge Tank in Princeton. Specific streets include: 974-1955 Greasy Ridge Road, Rocky Hollow Road, Wildfire Road, Hickory Ridge, Hemlock Lane, Hickery Lake Lane, Rest Place, Timber View, Fox Run Estates, Poplar Grove Estates, Hayes Valley Road, Linda Gillespie Road, Ridgeview Farm Road, 2900-2933 Hilltop Drive, Harmon Branch Road, Fountain Park Road, Whites Crossing Road, Mantle Lane, Karen’s Way, Possum Hollow Road, Gorbutt Road, Paynes Fork Road, Hatcher Road, 100-900 Cheesy Creek Road, Burnt Cabin Road, Lark Street, 249-294 Powell Mountain Road, Goodwyns Chapel Road, Many Springs Road, Overlook Lane, Railroad Avenue, Cumberland Road, Williby Farm Road, Brinkley Road, 12018-13699 Ingleside Road, Kellysville Road, Hales Gap Road and Willowton Road due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil advisories have been lifted
— Clear Creek System
— Beckley Water Company for Edgewood Street and all its side streets.