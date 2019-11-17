The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Kanawha Street from Russell Street to Beaver Avenue including all side streets. This notice is being issued due to a broken main line.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Arnett at Spanker Branch due to a broken main line.
The following boil water advisory has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Ridge Park Drive, Foothill Drive, and old Eccles Road from the intersection of Arrow Lane to the intersection of Burning Tree Drive, including all side streets. The notice was issued due to a broken main line that has since been repaired.