The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District for Doc Miller Road, Daisy Trail, Homemont Drive, Donzie Lane, Ransom Road, Madge Lane, Red Willow, Cass Lane in Cool Ridge, including all side streets within this area, due to a broken line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Millstone Drive, including all side streets.
l Beckley Water Co. for all of Redbud Drive in Mabscott, including all side streets off Redbud Drive, due to a broken main line.