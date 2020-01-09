The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for few customers in Gatewood Road area of Fayetteville, including Woodland Lane, Water Plant Road, Willow Lane, Selfway Lane, Dixon Lane, Songbird Hill, Faith Way, Bird Lane, Bennett Lane, Cunard Road, Judges Court, Jarrett Court Elverton Road, Wickline Road, Fox Lane, Browns Road, Golfview Road, Craigs Branch Road, Riner Dairy Road and 4830-6599 Gatewood Road in Fayetteville; due to a main water break.
I WV American Water for a few customers in the Union Drive area of Princeton, including Union Drive, Wodland Lane, Erica Lane, and Nova Lane in Princeton; due to a main water break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County PSD for the Arnett System.