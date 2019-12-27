WELCH — An investigation is continuing into the Christmas Eve discovery of the body of a McDowell County woman who had been reported missing.
Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Panther (near Iaeger) just after noon on Dec. 24, they found the body of Leta Grace Cline, 73, of Panther, who had previously been reported missing.
Muncy said she appeared to have been killed in the crash, but the investigation is not complete.
— Bluefield Daily Telegraph