GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 660 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester.
l Virginia Gilbert, a Junior English major from Nimitz
l Sarah Johnson, a Junior Voice Performance major from Mount Nebo
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.