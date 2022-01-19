Bob Cannon, long-time chief code enforcement officer for the City of Beckley, has died, Mayor Rob Rappold reported Wednesday morning.
Cannon had retired in spring 2021 after serving more than three decades with the Code Enforcement Office. He was regarded as one of the most knowledgeable code officials in the state and routinely advised other municipalities across the state on matters of code enforcement.
He had worked in radio, prior to joining the city's Code Enforcement office. He had maintained ties with local radio station WJLS while leading the office.
In an email to heads of city departments, Rappold wrote that Cannon's death is a sad day for Beckley and Code officials, who relied on Bob’s expertise during such a long and distinguished career."
