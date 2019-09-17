fairmont — The president of Fairmont State University will be continuing her service.
A special meeting of the university’s Board of Governors Monday that included a two-and-a-half-hour-long executive session ended with the board president Dixie Yann announcing that President Mirta Martin’s contract will be renewed.
A board member moved that the board offer Martin a new three-year contract with terms and conditions to be decided at a later meeting.
“I’m very humbled by the decision of the board,” Martin said. “I’m grateful that the board bestowed upon me the privilege to continue to lead Fairmont State University for the next three years.”
The meeting had attendance from community officials and private citizens alike, who applauded news of the contract extension after its announcement. For Martin, the show of support did not go unnoticed.
“I have tried very hard to be part of the community, to be a Fairmont citizen,” Martin said. “I’m grateful and humbled that the community sees me as one of their own, even though I’m a relative newcomer.”
Martin, who started at the school in January 2018, said the focus of her work is on improving the university as well as the community, because the two are intertwined in their stability. To do that, the university needs to cast a wide net.
“I have said from the very beginning that what was good for Fairmont State was good for Fairmont and what was good for Fairmont was good for Fairmont State,” she said. “The goal is to make it a destination for in-state students, out-of-state students and for international students.”
Martin cited the financial state of the institution as well as accreditation as some of her points of focus, which she said she hopes to continue growing in the coming years.
“We need to continue the financial stability that we have started to enjoy at the university that positions us for growth, that positions us to ensure that we survive,” Martin said. “We need to continue to expand in our programs to retain our students. It’s not just enough to bring them to Fairmont State; it is critical for them to graduate so they can become part of the economic engine of the state.”
Prior to the meeting, the Student Government Association released an open letter to the Fairmont State University Board of Governors, which also voiced the organization’s support and endorsement for Martin.
“We support and endorse the university, its goals and its benchmark accomplishments to date,” the letter states. “We, too, ask the Board to reaffirm its support of the administration led by President Mirta M. Martin.”
Tyler Keller, president of the SGA, said the organization also decided to distribute a petition seeing that Martin’s contract would be up at the end of the year. He said he and a few other members of the SGA themselves solicited signatures for the petition, and obtained about 360 signatures coming from not only students but from state lawmakers and faculty members as well.
“We saw that these conversations were happening, so we started in May wanting to display the thoughts of students on campus,” he said before the meeting. “Students are the clients and the students are happy. The students are seeing that tangible evidence and what’s happening at the university as positives.”
Keller, who is in his senior year at Fairmont State, said he has been through the transition of Martin’s presidency and has seen the changes that have happened under her direction. Overall, he cited the implementation of restaurants to campus, addition of student scholarships and focus on a community destination as positive changes.
“I think the board needs to take that into consideration,” Keller said. “We appreciated the direction the university was going through the hiring of Dr. Martin.”
