athens — The Concord University Board of Governors is announcing several tele/video conference meetings for November.
Four committee meetings will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10: Academic Affairs Committee, noon; Student Affairs Committee, 1 p.m.; External Affairs Committee, 2 p.m.; and Finance and Facilities Committee, 3 p.m.
The Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. The full board will convene on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.
All BOG meetings will be held by tele/video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public wishing to join a meeting need to contact lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions.
An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting.
Board agendas and minutes may be accessed on the university’s website: www.concord.edu