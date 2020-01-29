At stake were future sporting events between Westside and Wyoming County East high schools during a special meeting of the county Board of Education Wednesday evening.
Those expecting a play-by-play of past aggressions during games between the two schools might have been disappointed.
However, for those who wanted to see the games between the county rivals continue, but keep the drama contained to the court or field, the meeting proved to be a winner.
Under the watchful eyes of the Sheriff's Department, nearly 130 people – students, team members, coaches, cheerleaders, faculty, parents, athletic directors, prevention resource officers, community leaders, among others – voted to continue the games.
Then, based on that vote, Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, recommended the games continue as they have, but with increased measures for the safety of children.
Board members voted unanimously to continue the games, following a motion by Betty England and the second from Mike Prichard.
“This board of education meeting is about doing what is best for children,” Cline said prior to the vote.
Cline emphasized that Wyoming County people have always been about what is best for children.
She used as an example the overwhelming passage of the excess levy by voters.
“It's not because our economy is booming,” she said of the levy. “It's not because our population is booming...
“If you've got a problem in Wyoming County, we've always been able to come together, talk about it, and find a solution,” she said.
Prior to the meeting, Cline noted that the number and the intensity of altercations at the ball games between the two county opponents is increasing.
“Social media brings out the absolute best in some people and the absolute worst in some people," she said during the meeting.
The problem is that the issues that might begin on social media can fester and spill over into the schools, she noted.
“We've got to model the behavior we expect to see in our kids,” she emphasized.
Confessing her nervousness, Cline said three things had helped her before the meeting. Faith in the county's ability to come together, hope for an outcome for the good of the children, and gratitude for those who came together to talk and find a solution.
Those attending were divided into eight groups, facilitated by a central office administrator. Cline said the groups could not discuss past events and that there would be no casting of blame or fault during the discussions.
Following detailed discussions in separate locations, the groups were charged with providing their thoughts and ideas about the issue and then voting on three options:
• Stop the teams from playing each other.
• Take the contests out of the county, maybe to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
• Continue to play at each of the schools as in the past with a new mindset – “that we are there in service to children.”
Overwhelmingly, the groups voted to continue the games.
Though the groups were divided for their discussions, they seemed to be of one mind in their suggestions.
The students attending voiced their pride and school spirit in playing on their home courts and fields and wanted that to continue.
Among the disadvantages of moving the events outside the county were the loss of revenue for the schools as well as for area businesses.
Fewer people from the county would attend due to the distance, some believed.
Some students could not afford to attend due to the cost involved.
Terry Shumate, a former principal who is now the county technology and information systems director, explained that the schools conduct fundraisers to help pay for some students, who can't afford it, to attend such events at school and away from their home schools.
One of the most popular ideas – a Wyoming County Pledge of good sportsmanship – came from Robin Hall, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, and her group.
Hall said the crowds could pledge good sportsmanship through the new pledge prior to the games along with the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.
Her group also suggested obtaining a waiver from the state Secondary School Activities Commission so that the teams could sit on opposite sides of the gym.
The group also suggested that a Spectators' Athletic Code of Conduct – similar to those signed by the players and coaches – be made accessible to the public.
The group led by Debbie Hall, federal and student enrichment programs director, suggested the two schools may play each other too often. They suggested reducing the number of games between the two.
Many of the groups also suggested a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior by spectators that could escalate into violence, including being banned from all school sporting events for one year.
They also suggested more security during games, the presence of more school personnel, as well as closely monitoring and maybe restricting the number of tickets sold.
For those who don't get a ticket for inside the gym, then some suggested an overflow crowd be allowed to view the games on a monitor in the commons areas of the schools.
Board member Mike Davis emphasized that not one board member wanted the contests between the schools stopped.
He emphasized, however, that the games could be stopped to prevent someone from being hurt or before the board could become paralyzed by lawsuits.
“We need to make sure the adrenaline stays on the court,” Davis emphasized.
He noted that Westside and Wyoming County East are “sister schools” and should set the tone by welcoming each other into their respective schools.
“The rivalry makes the teams better,” he said.
“Every game will have a winner and a loser. Every game will have good calls and some bad calls,” Davis said.
“We need to teach our children good values – to win with humility and compassion, and to lose with dignity and grace."
Kids growing up today see so much anger, Davis said, even at the highest levels of government.
“We can't control everything they see... but we can control what they see in our county. And, they need to see something besides anger and hate.”