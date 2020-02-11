Cassandra Tiller, 36, of Bluefield, was sentenced Monday to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release for distribution of heroin.
“The opioid epidemic wreaked havoc in communities throughout southern West Virginia and we continue to hold the poison peddlers and chaos-makers accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Tiller previously admitted that on March 13, 2017, she distributed heroin to confidential informants in or near Montcalm in Mercer County and she sold heroin to confidential informants on two other occasions.