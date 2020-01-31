The Bluefield State College (BSC) Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program is ranked among the nation’s top teacher preparation programs in early reader instruction, as the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) recently released its ranking in the 2020 Teacher Prep Review, noting programs in West Virginia performed well above the national average.
The BSC B.S. in Elementary Education is one of five traditional undergraduate programs in West Virginia to earn an “A” in the NCTQ Teacher Prep Review study.
“We are happy to recognize the strong preparation in reading instruction that your undergraduate program provides to your elementary teacher candidates,” noted Kate Walsh, president of NCTQ. “Your program was part of a small group — only about a quarter of programs nationwide — to qualify for an ‘A.’”
BSC’s program provides explicit instruction in each of the five components of reading instruction, supports instruction with high-quality textbooks accurately detailing established principles of scientifically based reading practices, and provides evidence that teacher candidates must demonstrate mastery through in-class assignments, tests and fieldwork, according to NCTQ.
Walsh said, “Reading ability is a key predictor of future educational gains and life success, making successful reading instruction essential to achieving educational equity.”
“We are honored to be recognized among the top elementary education programs in the country. This designation demonstrates the commitment of Dr. Shelia Sargent-Martin and our faculty in the School of Education to preparing outstanding teachers,” said Dr. Ted Lewis, BSC provost.
Dr. Sargent-Martin, dean of BSC’s School of Education, added literacy instruction for future educators is critical for student success.
“BSC education faculty constantly strive to provide teacher education candidates with content knowledge, an understanding of the development of the learner, as well as the instructional practices that lead to student success,” Sargent-Martin said.
