PRINCETON — Pleas for mercy and home confinement were denied Monday when a Bluefield man who pleaded guilty to having sex with an underage girl was sentenced to the maximum of one to five years in prison.
Ten days after being arrested, Eric Gregory Foster, 38, pleaded guilty in June to one count of third-degree sexual assault. Foster was originally charged with third-degree sexual assault, distribution and exhibiting child pornography, distribution and display to minors of obscene matter, use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, and soliciting a minor via computer.
According to the criminal complaints filed by Detective Lt. E.T. Pugh of the Princeton Police Department, Foster had sexual relations with the teen at his house.
On one occasion, the complaint said, Foster used an electronic communication device to “contact a minor child” to “lure” her to his residence and then picked her up at one of her friends’ house “without the knowledge of her parents or other supervising adult.”
The minor also told investigators she had been to the house and engaged in sex, providing “photographic evidence of her and the defendant.”
Foster’s attorney, Wyclif Farquharson, asked the court for mercy or home confinement for her client.
“Mr. Foster comes to you today knowing he has made a mistake he will have to live with the rest of his life,” Farquharson told Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. She added that Foster had no prior criminal record and is the father to two children.
Foster also addressed the court.
“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the victim and the victim’s family,” he stated. “And I want to apologize to my family for the embarrassment I’ve brought on them and I, too, ask for mercy.”
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer said the case was “a very serious matter” and that having no prior criminal history was not an excuse. Pfeifer asked the court to impose the maximum sentence of one to five years. The victim’s family did not wish to address the court.
Wills told Foster that he had reviewed pre-sentencing and evaluation reports made prior to Monday’s hearing.
“You’re 38 years old and almost 39,” Wills said. “I just don’t find that you’re a candidate for probation. This is very serious. You’re way old enough to know better. The victim and the family has suffered greatly because of your actions. It’s unacceptable to society and unacceptable to the court.”
“And you are to never, ever have contact with the victim in this case. Do you understand that?” Wills asked Foster.
“Yes, sir,” Foster replied.
Wills imposed the maximum one-to-five-year sentence. After being released, Foster will be under 20 years of supervision and he will be required to register with the West Virginia State Police as a sex offender.