In response to the death of George Floyd and protests happening across the country, Bluefield College will host a campus community forum titled, “A Time to Keep Silent and a Time to Speak: The Importance of Listening and Responding to Voices of Protest” on Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m. The forum will be live streamed through the online streaming service Vimeo.
Panelists will include Bluefield College Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Research and Associate Professor of Christian Studies Dr. Lewis Brogdon, Bluefield College Athletics Director Tonia Walker, Faith Center Church Pastor Bishop Frederick Brown, Crossroads Church Pastor Travis Lowe, Life Church Richlands Pastor Brandon Hay, Highlands Fellowship Bluefield Pastor Robbie Gaines, and other members of Bluefield College.
The forum will feature segments on racial injustice, protests, how the community has responded and can learn, and a question and answer with the panelists.
To participate in the forum, please visit https://vimeo.com/428136387
For more information about the campus community forum, contact Dr. Lewis Brogdon, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Research and Associate Professor of Christian Studies, via email at lbrogdon@bluefield.edu or by phone at 276.326.4202