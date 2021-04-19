A high-speed chase Saturday involved three law enforcement departments and crossed two counties, then ended in the arrest of a Virginia woman and a Mercer County man.
A Pineville police officer tried to stop the vehicle driven by James Ronald Vest, 67, of Lashmeet, for improper tags, according to Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison.
Vest fled toward Herndon with both Pineville and Mullens Police Departments as well as the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department in pursuit, Ellison said.
The chase ended in McDowell County when a tire blew on Vest's vehicle, Ellison said.
Vest was charged with fleeing police with reckless indifference.
His female passenger was taken into custody for outstanding drug charges in Virginia.
– Mary Catherine Brooks